TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: One lane open on I-10 westbound near Whiskey Bay; traffic diverted to La. 415, U.S. 190
WHISKEY BAY — One lane of traffic is open after a vehicle fire on Interstate 10 westbound near Whiskey Bay on Monday.
The left lane is open on the Atchafalaya Basin following the crash, State Police said. Traffic is also being diverted to La. 415 in Port Allen. From there, drivers will take U.S. 190 to entirely bypass the site of the fire. State Police said to expect major delays while traveling and seeking alternate routes.
Troopers and fire officials responded to the scene and the fire has since been put out.
