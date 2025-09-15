85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: One lane of I-12 west closed after crash near Amite River

3 hours 10 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, September 15 2025 Sep 15, 2025 September 15, 2025 7:45 AM September 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One lane of I-12 westbound near the Amite River is closed after a crash on Monday morning. 

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and is delaying traffic into Denham Springs.

First responders were called to the scene. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days