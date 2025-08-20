81°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Multi-car wreck along I-110 near Capitol Access Road

Wednesday, August 20 2025
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 110 near Capitol Access Road has slowed traffic in the area. 

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m., as weather conditions in the area worsened. 

Traffic has decreased to one lane southbound. 

No details on the crash have been released. 

