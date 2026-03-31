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La. 405 at Mt. Calvary Church Lane in Donaldsonville back open after a dump truck overturned
Update: La. 405 at Mt. Calvary Church Lane was opened on Tuesday afternoon.
DONALDSONVILLE — La. 405 at Mt. Calvary Church Lane in Donaldsonville was closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned dump truck.
The truck flipped on its side and completely blocked the roadway. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 8:12 a.m.
"There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen at this time," deputies said.
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