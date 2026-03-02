52°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to fog
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ochsner's Sports Medicine team works to keep Baton Rouge moving with non-surgical...
-
2une In Previews: La. Right to Life hosting inaugural Baton Rouge gala...
-
Southern Jaguars Softball hosts free clinic
-
Livingston Parish bridge project delayed, opening set for next month
-
District attorney reviewing nuisance law after deadly shooting outside Baton Rouge club
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman