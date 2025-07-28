91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

4 hours 2 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, July 28 2025 Jul 28, 2025 July 28, 2025 7:37 AM July 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Daily commute updates can be found here: 

7 a.m. (CLEARED): Left lane blocked on I-12 westbound at 4-H Club Road due to crash.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days