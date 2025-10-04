TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Intersection shut down after wreck in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN — An intersection in Port Allen was closed after a wreck on Saturday afternoon, the Port Allen Police Department said on Facebook.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Court Street and Allendale Drive around 12:15 p.m. The intersection was shut down and moderate injuries were reported.

The intersection was reopened just after 2 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how long the intersection would stay closed or what caused the wreck.