TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 westbound by Albany shut down as officials work crash
ALBANY - I-12 westbound by Albany is currently shut down as officials work a crash, traffic maps show.
Traffic is backed up to around the I-55 exit. Livingston officials said the crash involved three vehicles and eastbound traffic is also heavy at this time.
No information on injuries was immediately available.
