TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 west between Livingston and Holden completely blocked after semi-truck overturns

19 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, March 25 2025 Mar 25, 2025 March 25, 2025 1:44 PM March 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A stretch of Interstate 12 westbound in Livingston Parish is closed after a semi-truck overturned.

The truck overturned and blocked all lanes of traffic on I-12 between Livingston and Holden. Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies said to expect major delays, with congestion approaching La. 43 in Albany.

Motorists are being diverted onto La. 441 North to U.S. 190 West.

No injuries were reported in the two vehicle crash, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers added that it will "be a while" until the truck is cleared. Motorists need to take alternative routes, a spokesperson said.

Photo: Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. 

