TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound reopens near Capitol Access Road after crash
BATON ROUGE — Two lanes were blocked on I-110 southbound near Capitol Access Road after a crash Monday morning.
The crash, first reported around 6:15 a.m., caused significant delays, backing traffic up past Winbourne Avenue.
By 7:15 a.m., the blockage was cleared and the roadway had entirely reopened.
First responders were called to the scene.
