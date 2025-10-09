TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound reopens after crash near Evangeline Street causing two lanes to close

BATON ROUGE — Traffic on I-110 southbound was backed up to Monte Sano Bayou after a crash near Evangeline Street caused two lanes to close Thursday morning.

The crash, first reported around 8:50 a.m., closed the right two lanes of the interstate. By 11 a.m., the closure was reopened.

Officials said that two people sustained minor injuries from the crash.