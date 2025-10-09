87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound reopens after crash near Evangeline Street causing two lanes to close

2 hours 38 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, October 09 2025 Oct 9, 2025 October 09, 2025 11:23 AM October 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Traffic on I-110 southbound was backed up to Monte Sano Bayou after a crash near Evangeline Street caused two lanes to close Thursday morning.

The crash, first reported around 8:50 a.m., closed the right two lanes of the interstate. By 11 a.m., the closure was reopened.

Officials said that two people sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days