TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound reopens after crash near Evangeline Street causing two lanes to close
BATON ROUGE — Traffic on I-110 southbound was backed up to Monte Sano Bayou after a crash near Evangeline Street caused two lanes to close Thursday morning.
The crash, first reported around 8:50 a.m., closed the right two lanes of the interstate. By 11 a.m., the closure was reopened.
Officials said that two people sustained minor injuries from the crash.
