84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound near Harding Boulevard reopened after being closed due to pothole

3 hours 10 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, August 21 2025 Aug 21, 2025 August 21, 2025 12:07 PM August 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The two right lanes of I-110 southbound near Harding Boulevard are closed due to a pothole.

Congestion is approaching Rosenwald Road.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days