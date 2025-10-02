TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound reopens before Gonzales, St. Gabriel exit after wreck

GONZALES — I-10 westbound was completely blocked just before the Gonzales and St. Gabriel exit in Ascension Parish after a wreck Thursday morning

Traffic was passing the wreck on the shoulder of the road, with traffic backed up to Sorrento.

The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. By 7:45 a.m., the road reopened.