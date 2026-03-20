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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West reopened on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after crash

5 hours 6 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 4:03 PM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — I-10 West is back open on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after a crash resulted in the interstate closing for close to three hours.

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The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Pictures sent to WBRZ show an 18-wheeler with a crumpled hood.  

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