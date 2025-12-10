TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West reopened after wreck on Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge

LAPLACE — All lanes were reopened Wednesday afternoon after a wreck shut down I-10 West on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge for hours.

According to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development traffic maps, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. As of around 11:20 a.m., traffic was backed up for six miles.

The interstate was reopened around 1:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how many cars were involved.