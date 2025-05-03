TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound reopened near Lobdell after crews clear stalled semi in median

LOBDELL — Deputies temporarily closed one lane of Interstate 10 going eastbound between Lobdell and La. 1 as crews worked to clear a stalled semi-truck in the median Saturday morning.

The left lane of the interstate was closed around 9:45 a.m. as recovery efforts got underway for the truck and its trailer that left the roadway and entered the central median. By 11:50 a.m., the roadway was completely reopened.

No injuries were reported.