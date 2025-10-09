TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound fully reopens between Lobdell Highway and La. 1 after crash

81°
PORT ALLEN — One lane was closed on I-10 eastbound after a car crash in West Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday morning.
The left lane was closed between Lobdell Highway and La. 1 after the crash, which was reported around 8:30 a.m.
By 9:10 a.m., the road had reopened.
