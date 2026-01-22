60°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound closed near Airline Highway exit in Ascension due to crash with injuries
SORRENTO — I-10 eastbound is closed near the Airline Highway exit in Ascension Parish due to a crash with injuries.
The crash was first reported around 6:37 a.m.
According to emergency officials, one person was injured with a nosebleed.
