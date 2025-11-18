83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Hwy. 441 partially blocked in Holden due to crash

2 hours 10 minutes ago Tuesday, November 18 2025 Nov 18, 2025 November 18, 2025 11:51 AM November 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN — Part of Highway 441 in Holden is blocked due to a crash, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies reported minor injuries.

Trending News

Further details were not immediately available. WBRZ has sent a photographer to the scene to learn more. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days