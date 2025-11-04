59°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Highway 16 blocked at N. River Road after Denham Springs crash
DENHAM SPRINGS — Highway 16 is completely blocked at the intersection of N. River Road due to a crash, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
LPSO said minor injuries were reported.
Further details were not immediately available.
