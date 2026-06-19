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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

1 hour 27 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 4:38 AM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:30a: Accident. Two left lanes blocked. in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A, stopped traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153

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5:05a: Fallen tree in Gonzlaes on LA-621 EB/WB at K C Rd. Roadway is partially blocked. Traffic is passing both ways through the EB side.

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