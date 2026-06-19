Lettsworth residents working to determine what's next after major flooding

LETTSWORTH, La. - Residents in Lettsworth told WBRZ they've lived there for decades and have never experienced the massive rain and flooding that took place.

Carolyn Wells says that on Thursday morning, she noticed water coming into the office area of her home.

"When I went to get my husband to tell him, then I noticed, oh wait, there is water in the bedroom, so water just started coming in from all directions," Wells said.

Wells has been living in her home since 2004, and says she's never seen anything like this, as she says the area is not considered a flood zone.

"I've cried, you know, they've consoled me, and I'm like, it's going to be okay, but yeah, at the end of the day, look at my house, all of my stuff is ruined.

Well's says about 8 inches of water got into her home, and her next-door neighbor, Isiah Carter, experienced a little less.

"It's devastating up in there, got about 2 inches of water in there, and the water mixed with the sewage water, it stank up in there, smells like sewage," Carter said.

Carter says the situation is hard to take, as he says he was not expecting this.

"I'd be glad when it all gets out of here so I can get things cleaned up, but I guess I'm going to have to go find a hotel for the night," Carter said.

Wells and Carter were not alone with the flooding.

"From here all the way to the Simmesport Bridge in Lettsworth, every yard is full of water, and we have many houses with water going in it," Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux says they rescued two or three families earlier in the day.

"Just a very tragic day, I mean it's just unprecedented that you get 17 inches of rain in less than 24 hours," Thibodeaux said.

While parish officials say there were no deaths or injuries, in total, 30 homes took on some flooding.