TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:30a: Disabled vehicle. Left lane blocked in Westport on I 10 EB between LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151 and LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153