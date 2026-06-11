81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD: Second person arrested in arson investigation after vehicle fire on Shelly Street

1 hour 46 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 8:56 PM June 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested a second person in an investigation into a vehicle fire on Shelly Street.

Officials say on May 26, Lawrenceen Wheeler Jr. set a fire on the 4700 block of Shelly Street. Security footage captured a suspect matching Wheeler's description around the scene, with additional evidence placing him in the area before, during and after the fire.

Fire investigators believe Wheeler was acting on behalf of Nehemiah Shavers, who was arrested for criminal conspiracy to simple arson. 

Trending News

Wheeler was arrested by fire investigators, with help from U.S. Marshals, at 8 a.m. on Thursday. He was booked for one count of simple arson.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days