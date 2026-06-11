BRFD: Second person arrested in arson investigation after vehicle fire on Shelly Street

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested a second person in an investigation into a vehicle fire on Shelly Street.

Officials say on May 26, Lawrenceen Wheeler Jr. set a fire on the 4700 block of Shelly Street. Security footage captured a suspect matching Wheeler's description around the scene, with additional evidence placing him in the area before, during and after the fire.

Fire investigators believe Wheeler was acting on behalf of Nehemiah Shavers, who was arrested for criminal conspiracy to simple arson.

Wheeler was arrested by fire investigators, with help from U.S. Marshals, at 8 a.m. on Thursday. He was booked for one count of simple arson.