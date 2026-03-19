Gonzales city leaders unveil memorial for 6-year-old organ donor who died in 2016 car wreck

GONZALES - Gonzales city leaders and family members of Ava Grace Branstetter gathered on Thursday to unveil a new memorial dedicated to the six-year-old who lost her life in a 2016 car wreck.

Ava Grace was an organ donor and gave organs to four people before she passed.

"Not only are we keeping her lovely memory alive, but we are also celebrating the lives of those who were saved through organ donation," the City of Gonzales said.

The memorial is located in Jambalaya Park.