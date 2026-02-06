52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

3 hours 54 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, February 06 2026 Feb 6, 2026 February 06, 2026 4:23 AM February 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.

6:45a: Accident. Left shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 EB at Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B

Trending News

7:35a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Essen Lane/LA 3064/Exit 1B, stop and go traffic back to Drusilla Ln

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days