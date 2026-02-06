52°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.
6:45a: Accident. Left shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 EB at Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B
Trending News
7:35a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Essen Lane/LA 3064/Exit 1B, stop and go traffic back to Drusilla Ln
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Ascension Mambo rolling through Gonzales this weekend
-
2 Your Town Southern: SU alumni, professors reflect on 1972 shooting that...
-
2une In Previews: Activist, author Blonka Mack visiting BR on financial literacy...
-
Florida-real estate company buys downtown Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center
-
New fire chief appointed to Zachary Fire Department, mayor announces
Sports Video
-
LSU softball run rules NC State in season opener
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama State for second straight SWAC loss
-
2 Your Town Southern: Jaguar bowling is chasing more championships
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early