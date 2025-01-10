46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

59 minutes ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 5:20 AM January 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Trending News

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days