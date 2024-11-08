TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

BATON ROUGE INCIDENT LIST

-

6:45 a.m. - Airline Highway northbound is closed between Coursey Boulevard and Dawnadale Avenue. The left lane is also blocked going south. Northbound traffic on Airline is being diverted at Coursey. Expect major delays.