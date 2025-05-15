88°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Florida Boulevard at Chelsea Street in Walker shut down after six-vehicle crash
WALKER - Florida Boulevard at Chelsea Street is shut down in both directions after a six-vehicle crash, according to Livingston deputies.
No information on injuries was provided. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
