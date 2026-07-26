Landry, former NOLA mayor exchange barbs on social media over governor's claims about handling of city

NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu accused Gov. Jeff Landry of attacking the city of New Orleans with his recent comments, with the governor firing back by attacking the former mayor's handling of the city.

Over the past week and beyond, Landry has sparked a feud with the city of New Orleans, saying that New Orleans is no longer as important to the state as it once was. The governor also accused New Orleans officials of not being able to solve problems that have persisted in the city since Hurricane Katrina.

On Friday, Landrieu posted a column he wrote for the Times-Picayune on social media, opposing Landry's claims.

"If Governor Landry wants to sit back while Louisiana falls behind our neighbors and pick fights with the city driving this state’s economy, so be it. But I won’t let him lie about New Orleans. New Orleans is an asset," he wrote. "Undercutting New Orleans punishes Louisiana. It’s time to end the war on New Orleans."

If Governor Landry wants to sit back while Louisiana falls behind our neighbors and pick fights with the city driving this state’s economy, so be it.



But I won’t let him lie about New Orleans. New Orleans is an asset.



Undercutting New Orleans punishes Louisiana.



It’s time to… pic.twitter.com/yLOh1SPlVd — Mitch Landrieu (@MitchLandrieu) July 24, 2026

In response to this, Gov. Landry claimed that Landrieu, who served as mayor from 2010 to 2018, "left New Orleans in a state of crime and violence, and did not do a thing to better its financial position."

"Please go back to DC and crawl into one of the WOKE defund the police holes!" Landry added.

Landry also claimed that the city received $2.4 billion in FEMA funding for infrastructure while Landrieu was mayor, also noting that Landrieu was a member of the Biden administration, specifically the Coordinator for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Implementation Office.

Touched a nerve I see. Yes, I delivered record FEMA funding for New Orleans. And money to the state like the Calcasieu I-10 bridge you try to take credit for. All still being spent by you and the city.



Sam Rayburn said “Any jackass can kick down a barn, but it takes a good… https://t.co/fYSgkQfTH4 — Mitch Landrieu (@MitchLandrieu) July 24, 2026

"For the record, you have your facts wrong again, but I wouldn’t expect much else from you," Landrieu added. "Inherited a mess. Closed budget deficit. Upgraded city bond ratings. Reformed contracting. Population grew. Left city with a surplus. Reformed NOPD. Lowered crime and murder rate. Facts are stubborn things."

For the record, you have your facts wrong again, but I wouldn’t expect much else from you. Inherited a mess. Closed budget deficit. Upgraded city bond ratings. Reformed contracting. Population grew. Left city with a surplus. Reformed NOPD. Lowered crime and murder rate. Facts… https://t.co/W2k5JoqgdN — Mitch Landrieu (@MitchLandrieu) July 24, 2026

The social media spat comes after months of conflict between the state and New Orleans.

Earlier this year, the state dissolved the Orleans Criminal District Clerk's office. More recently, a New Orleans grand jury indicted Attorney General Liz Murrill over a Letter she sent to New Orleans elected leaders saying they could be removed for opposing the effort to combine the city's criminal and civil district courts.

This indictment has since been dropped, as WBRZ previously reported.