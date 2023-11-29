57°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Flipped Concrete Truck Between Holden and Albany on I-12 EB

By: Phoenix Plum

BATON ROUGE -  The inside lane between Holden and Albany on I-12 East is blocked due to an overturned concrete truck. 

As of 8:03 a.m. Wednesday, there are no reported injuries. 

Authorities say to avoid I-12 between Holden and Albany near mile marker 30 as crew work to clear the scene. 

This is a developing story.

