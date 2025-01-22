27°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 open after eight-hour closure
GROSSE TETE — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 before La. 415 near Grosse Tete were closed for eight hours.
Trending News
The traffic was back to normal shortly before 11 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
A trio of scorers help lead No. 5 LSU to victory over...
-
LSU Gymnastics has a type of poise that is helping lead them...
-
Southern men's basketball now 5-0 in SWAC play
-
Southern men's basketball beats Grambling in thriller
-
Southern women's basketball holds on late to beat Grambling 59-53