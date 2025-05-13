63°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Disabled semi-truck just past 10/12 split
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - The left lane is blocked just past the 10/12 split due to a disabled semi. Use caution.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police respond to a shooting on North 11th Street in Baton Rouge
-
West Baton Rouge throwing parade Wednesday for Addis American Idol contestant in...
-
Ascension Parish deputies ask public to help ID body found in 1982...
-
17-year-old from Ruston in Baton Rouge for track meet arrested for rape
-
Siblings arrested after Hammond triple shooting leaves one person dead, toddler hospitalized