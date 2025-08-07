83°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Delays at U.S. Highway 190 before Mississippi River Bridge after crash
PORT ALLEN - A crash at U.S. Highway 190 before the Mississippi River Bridge resulted in delays, according to traffic officials.
While officials initially closed the left lane of U.S. 190, all lanes are open as of 6:00 p.m. Congestion is approaching Lobdell Highway.
No information on the crash or injuries was immediately available.
