79°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crews working crash at Nicholson Drive and University Club Drive, both lanes blocked
BATON ROUGE - Both lanes are blocked at Nicholson Drive and University Club Drive after a crash, the St. George Fire Department.
Trending News
Two vehicles were involved in the crash; no one was taken to the hospital. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBRSO: Eight people arrested after fentanyl, illegal firearms seized in two separate...
-
Potential EBR/EMS merger still in wait-and-see mode after court hearing Friday
-
How Hurricane Katrina changed Baton Rouge forever
-
The urgent warning before Katrina that changed weather forecasts
-
Coast Guardsman during Hurricane Katrina recounts his experience 20 years later