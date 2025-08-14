86°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash involving 18-wheeler, multiple cars blocks ramp on I-110 southbound near Government
BATON ROUGE — A crash involving an 18-wheeler and multiple other cars has blocked one lane on I-110 southbound near Government Street.
The blockage is causing congestion approaching North Boulevard.
WBRZ has reached out to officials about any injuries connected to the crash.
