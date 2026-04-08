75°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Car catches fire on I-110 southbound; 2 lanes blocked at Airline
BATON ROUGE — A car caught fire on I-110 southbound near the Airline Highway exit, leaving just the left lane open.
Photos show firefighters putting out the blaze as heavy smoke billows from the car.
Trending News
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana Parish receives millions in broadband expansion investments
-
4 Metro Council members propose new strategy for city-parish raises, mayor says...
-
Deputies: Woman arrested after bringing marijuana into Elayn Hunt when she went...
-
47-year-old man dies in hospital after shooting along Sherwood Street
-
Teenager among 3 people dead after car crashes into pole along River...
Sports Video
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Southern head coach Marshall Faulk to hold...
-
Clopton deals in LSU softball win against Central Arkansas
-
Bethune-Cookman upsets LSU baseball
-
LSU women's basketball loses two players to transfer portal
-
Caroline Bradley announces commitment to LSU women's basketball