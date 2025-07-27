94°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes reopened on Mississippi River Bridge after Sunday afternoon wreck
BATON ROUGE — Two lanes were blocked on I-10 Eastbound and one lane was blocked on I-10 Westbound in a wreck on the Mississippi River Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
The left two lanes are blocked Eastbound on the bridge. The left-most lane was blocked Westbound.
Traffic heading west was backed up to the I-10/I-12 split.
All lanes westbound were reopened just after 1 p.m.
All lanes eastbound were reopened around 1:30 p.m.
Traffic was backed up at least five miles, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
Trending News
The cause of the wreck was not immediately clear.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wreck on Mississippi River Bridge Sunday afternoon
-
Show what you know at Baton Rouge's very own trivia game show
-
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson hosts back to school giveaway in her hometown
-
Family honors son they never got a chance to hold through lemonade...
-
The Charity Christian Center hosted a back-to-school event on Saturday morning