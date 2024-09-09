80°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 near Whiskey Bay after 18-wheeler fire
WHISKEY BAY — All lanes are open after a vehicle fire on Interstate 10 westbound near Whiskey Bay shutdown traffic Monday.
As of 6:25 p.m., all lanes are open on the Atchafalaya Basin following the crash, State Police said. Traffic was being diverted to La. 415 in Port Allen.
Trending News
Acadian Ambulance said there were no injuries reported in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arborist discusses potential problems with drought-impacted trees ahead of Francine
-
West Baton Rouge, Iberville and Pointe Coupee preparing for Francine
-
MOHSEP discusses drainage improvements ahead of storm
-
Residents preparing camps, boats for Hurricane Francine storm surge at Cypremort Point
-
WBRZ's East Baton Rouge Mayoral Candidate Forum postponed ahead of Francine's landfall