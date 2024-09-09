80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 near Whiskey Bay after 18-wheeler fire

By: WBRZ Staff

WHISKEY BAY — All lanes are open after a vehicle fire on Interstate 10 westbound near Whiskey Bay shutdown traffic Monday.

As of 6:25 p.m., all lanes are open on the Atchafalaya Basin following the crash, State Police said. Traffic was being diverted to La. 415 in Port Allen.

Acadian Ambulance said there were no injuries reported in the crash. 

