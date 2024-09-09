86°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked I-10 westbound near Whiskey Bay; traffic diverted to La. 415

WHISKEY BAY — A vehicle fire on Interstate 10 westbound near Whiskey Bay brought traffic to a complete stop on Monday.

All lanes are blocked on the Atchafalaya Basin and traffic is being diverted near Ramah. Traffic is also being diverted to La. 415 in Port Allen. State Police said to expect major delays while traveling and seeking alternate routes.

Troopers and fire officials responded to the scene and the fire has since been put out. 

