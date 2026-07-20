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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 WB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stop and go traffic back to I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B
5a: Accident With Injury in Smiley Heights on Lobdell at Tom Dr
Trending News
6:35a: Crash on ramp from La Highway 1 N to I-10 Eastbound (MM 154) . 1 Left Ramp Block
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BRFD crews put out fire along Maximillian Street that also displaced 2...
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Tangipahoa Parish's $1.8 million E. Lewiston Road bridge replacement starts Monday
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BRPD provides update on landfill search for missing 15-year-old's body
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Flags fly at half-staff in honor of deputy U.S. Marshal killed during...
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Denham Springs family moves to Ohio after Louisiana Medicaid gaps disrupt 11-year-old's...