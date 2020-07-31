Teacher who pulled gun in viral video fired by EBR school system

BATON ROUGE- The WBRZ Investigative Unit has confirmed the East Baton Rouge Parish School System has fired P.E. teacher Bridgette Digerolamo following a video that went viral this month.



The video shows a family driving home in Shenandoah, and Digerolamo brandishing a handgun and a baseball bat trying to get people not to drive down her flooded street.

Click here to see video of the confrontation

Following the public outcry, neighbors told WBRZ the Digerolamos had just finished repairing their house from a flood last year. They did not condone her actions that were captured on video.



Demetra Turner-Louis and her family were making their way home when Digerolamo became irate and hit their vehicle with a baseball bat before going into her house to retrieve a handgun.



"You don't play with guns and threaten people," Turner-Louis said following the incident. "If we had a gun it could have been a different outcome. To witness my child screaming and seeing this, and I'm outside the car, I don't know her state of mind. She could have shot me."



Digerolamo was released from jail on a $2,500 bond. Digerolamo faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.



Following the situation, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System launched an investigation.



The school system confirmed, "This person is no longer an employee of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System."



Because this is a personnel matter, they declined to comment further.

"I never advocated her losing her job with times like this its never a good situation when someone loses a job, but as far as her being a role model and leader in the school system and the kids look up to you she has to be accountable for her actions," Turner Louis said.