Teacher loses job after parent filed restraining order accusing him of 'roughing up' elementary student

PRIDE - A teacher accused of beating up an 11-year-old student no longer has a job after a parent took legal action against the educator over the violent outburst.

A restraining order filed in East Baton Rouge court by the student's mother alleges the encounter happened Feb. 6 at Northeast Elementary. In that restraining order, which was signed by a judge, the parent alleges Shannon Hargrove "violently" grabbed the boy and "bull rushed" him into a row of lockers.

"It was due to the kid not obeying a command," J. Lanier Ennis, the family's attorney said.

The parent goes on to say her son repeatedly asked Hargrove to let him go, but the man instead brought the boy into an empty classroom and continued "roughing him up" until other school employees intervened. Her filing claims school administrators showed her part of the attack that was captured on video but did not share the full recording with her.

"This child was taken to the emergency room and evaluated for injuries," Ennis said. "He is afraid to go back to school while this teacher is there."

The boy's family told WBRZ that the school informed them that Hargrove was placed on administrative leave after the incident. When asked about the situation Tuesday, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge School System told WBRZ that Hargrove is no longer employed there.

The school system declined to share the video showing the encounter.

It's unclear whether Hargrove is facing criminal charges.