Taylor Swift announces new dates for Eras tour including three New Orleans shows in 2024
NEW ORLEANS - Pop superstar Taylor Swift announced new dates for her continuing Eras tour—including three consecutive nights in the Big Easy.
She posted the announcement to her Twitter page Thursday morning.
Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era ?? Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023
There will be three consecutive concerts between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 2024, all in the Caesars Superdome.
