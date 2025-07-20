78°
Task force deployed to Texas containing capital area fire personnel returns to Louisiana

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Members of a Louisiana task force sent to assist in the Texas floods returned home Friday.

The force, made up of members from the Baton Rouge Fire Department as well as the Eastside Fire Department and Zachary Fire Department, helped respond to flash floods in Blanco County before helping with search operations along the Guadalupe River.

