78°
Latest Weather Blog
Task force deployed to Texas containing capital area fire personnel returns to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Members of a Louisiana task force sent to assist in the Texas floods returned home Friday.
Trending News
The force, made up of members from the Baton Rouge Fire Department as well as the Eastside Fire Department and Zachary Fire Department, helped respond to flash floods in Blanco County before helping with search operations along the Guadalupe River.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A vehicle drives into a crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30 people,...
-
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Robert
-
New Orleans police officer injured in French Quarter hit-and-run, according to media...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Liberty Patriots
-
LSU picked near the top of SEC preseason rankings