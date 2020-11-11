Target teams up with Ulta Beauty to introduce glam in-store experience in 2021

Image: An early concept rendering of the distinctive Ulta Beauty at Target experience (Target)

BATON ROUGE - Ulta Beauty and Target are teaming up to make a splash in the beauty community. Target announced Tuesday that a new Ulta Beauty experience will be in stores next year.

Target News tweeted about the collaboration, calling the project the "beginning of a beauty-ful partnership."

It’s the beginning of a beauty-ful partnership. We’re teaming up with @ultabeauty to launch a new, immersive beauty experience inside select Target stores and at https://t.co/XamWhSvpXQ. Get a VIP look at the plans: https://t.co/42xPFsFoLx pic.twitter.com/wFviVmfksB — Target News (@TargetNews) November 10, 2020

The tweet received over 35,000 engagements with many customers excited to see two of their favorite stores combine.

One excited customer asked if "Ultamate Rewards" would still be redeemable at Target stores.

Ask Target responded to the tweet, stating, "We intend to create opportunities to reward guests with loyalty benefits across Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards with purchases made at Ulta Beauty at Target. We will have more specific details to share as we get closer to opening."

"We couldn't be happier about bringing these two trusted brands together to redefine retail beauty experiences," said Brian Cornell, Target's chairman and CEO in a statement. "This matchup brings Ulta Beauty's coveted prestige beauty assortment, category expertise and guest loyalty together with Target's high-growth beauty business and the ease and convenience of our industry-leading fulfillment services."

The beauty bar will begin popping up in 100 Target stores nationwide in 2021, but plans to open in hundreds of others, as well as online, are also in the works.

The companies have not yet announced which brands or products will be featured in the new shopping experience, though Target confirmed it will be a curation of emerging and established prestige brands.

Target is also looking to integrate Ulta Beauty's GLAMlab service, which is a virtual try-on tool for shoppers to try products before purchasing.

"Ulta Beauty at Target reflects further evolution in our omnichannel strategy, rooted in unlocking the potential of our physical and digital footprints, creating more seamless shopping opportunities for our loyal guests and continuing to lead the beauty industry. More than ever before, now is the time for innovation in retail," Mary Dillon, Ulta Beauty's CEO, said in a statement.

Dillon says the partnership is a great way to further reimagine guest experiences with a partner store that shares the same core values.

"We are thrilled to bring our beauty expertise, unparalleled assortment and digital innovation to life in a new channel to delight and deepen loyalty with our existing guests and introduce Ulta Beauty to new guests," Dillon said.