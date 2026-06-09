Target recalls baby wipes over potential bacterial contamination

MINNEAPOLIS — Target is voluntarily recalling two lines of its Up & Up baby wipes after customer complaints and FDA testing found bacterial contamination.

The recall covers Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes, which were sold at Target stores nationwide and on the store's website.

FDA testing identified the presence of Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli in product samples. According to Target, use of contaminated products may result in serious and life-threatening infections.

The products are predominantly used on newborns, infants and young children, who are particularly vulnerable to infection because of their immature immune systems. In immunocompromised individuals, newborns, infants and young children, the infection is more likely to spread into the bloodstream, potentially leading to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia.

In healthy individuals, use of the product on the skin with minor lesions will more likely result in local infections.

Target and the manufacturer, Sapro Temizlik Urunleri, have received several consumer complaints and adverse event reports alleging product discoloration and symptoms such as skin irritation, eye irritation and infections potentially associated with use of the product. Those reports remain under investigation.

The recalled Fragrance Free Baby Wipes carry manufacturing date codes ranging from Nov. 7, 2025, to May 5, 2025, with expiration dates between May 10, 2028, and Nov. 5, 2028. The recalled Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes carry manufacturing date codes of Dec. 29, 2025, to Dec. 30, 2025, with expiration dates between June 29, 2028, and June 30, 2028.

The wipes were sold in multiple sizes, including 20, 72 and 216 count pouches as well as 800 and 1,200 count boxes.

Anyone who has the recalled wipes should stop using them immediately and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Consumers can contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for more information.

More information about the recall can be found here.