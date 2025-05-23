Tangipahoa prison escapee's criminal history shows multiple escapes from same jail, murder

AMITE CITY — A little after 4 a.m. Thursday, Tra'Von Johnson escaped the Tangipahoa Parish jail for the second time in a year.

Johnson escaped from jail along with three others in May 2024. He was found a few days later hiding in a dumpster behind a Dollar General in Hammond. After he was caught, Johnson was charged with felony simple escape.

Two of the men he fled with at the time, Omarion Hookfin and Avery Guidry, were also in jail for the same charges as Johnson.

They were each accused of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery in a 2022 home invasion.

In that crime, 33-year-old Donte Perry was shot to death in his apartment. His 12-year-old daughter was also shot multiple times.

"We feel like the sole purpose of them shooting the 12-year-old was to murder the 12-year-old, possibly because of the threat of the 12-year-old being a witness or being able to provide information," Former Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said back in 2022.

One of the home invaders also put a gun to the head of Perry's 7-year-old son. They pulled the trigger, but the gun misfired.

There was also a 3-year-old who was in the apartment at the time. All three of the children survived.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty to those charges, and his trial is scheduled for September.

Johnson was also charged in November 2022 with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.