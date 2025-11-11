61°
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office warns of three new scams as holiday season begins

Tuesday, November 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office warned residents of three new scams popping up as the holiday season begins.

Scam No. 1
Deputies warn that a call, text or email from someone claiming that you have a package being held that needs to be paid for is a scam. TPSO said not to respond or send them any money, and to hang up if you answered the phone.

Scam No. 2
A call, text or email that says you owe Amazon money is a scam, TPSO said. Deputies advise residents not to respond or to hang up the phone. Do not put any money into a box or meet anyone you do not know. 

Scam No. 3
TPSO said anyone telling you to put money on a gift card or into a Bitcoin machine to pay them is trying to scam you. Deputies said you should not pay someone through either of these methods. 

Anyone who gets one of these calls, texts or emails can call TPSO's Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.

